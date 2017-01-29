Special-people-friendly Metro buses lauded

MULTAN, Jan 29 (APP): Metro buses with wheelchair facility
received an immense admiration from over 17,000 disabled persons
registered with Society for Special Persons (SSP) in the district.
The Multan Metro Bus service addressed the requirement of
wheelchair users as it ensured easy accessibility with special
place in it.
The service provided the facility to wheelchair users to move
from one part of the city to another easily, said President Society
for Special Persons Ms Zahida Hameed while talking to APP here on
Sunday.
She said the Multan Metro Bus had facilities for special
persons. “We have been struggling for a long time for facilities in
local transport system,” she added.
“The Punjab government and administration of the Multan Bus Service
have won hearts of the disabled persons. Our happiness is out of
description and we are thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif,” she maintained.
She said the organization had been working for rights of
special persons at national level as the SSP had over 17,000
registered members in the district.
She recalled that the SSP had written a letter to the
chief minister for allocation of space for wheelchair users
in the Multan Metro buses and ramps at stations, and CM Shehbaz
Sharif accepted their demand and identified particular space for
wheelchair users in buses, Zahida added.
The initiative would also create an awareness among the
general public for extending maximum cooperation towards wheelchair
users, she said.
Ms Zahida Hameed also called for providing the same facility in inter-cities transport especially trains and buses of reputed companies.
Fiaz, another wheelchair user and student of M.Phil Bahauddin
Zakariya University, told APP that he was very happy as the modern
transport had resolved his accessibility problem.
Earlier, one member of his family was bound to manage his pick and
drop to educational institutes. Now, he himself was able to move freely
to the Bahauddin Zakariya University, Fiaz added.
