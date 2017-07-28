Special OPV campaign to be conducted in 13 sensitive UCs of Karachi

KARACHI, July 28 (APP): Around 341,000 under five children will

be administered oral polio vaccine in 13 sensitive union councils of

Karachi during a special campaign commencing on Aug 13.

A meeting chaired by Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmad Khan

here Friday extensively reviewed the recently concluded oral polio

vaccination (OPV) in the metropolis and decided to supplement the

efforts through special efforts in areas found to be sensitive.

Coordinator, Emergency Operation Center (EoC), Fayyaz Jatoi

informed the commissioner that no polio case has been reported from

any part of Karachi during past one.

“However, extra efforts are needed to protect the children

exposed to possible risk due to frequent mobility of people to and

from different parts of the country,” he said.

Dr. Jatoi mentioned that the 13 UCs in three different districts

of Karachi have been registered to be sensitive in terms of

vulnerability of kids.

Repeated vaccination was said to further strengthen the immunity

against the virus that is feared to persist in the environment and

required to be eradicated for good, enabling country to achieve zero

polio prevalence status.

Karachi Commissioner on the occasion said parents of the under

five children alongwith community members belonging to the identified

UCs must be taken into confidence prior to the exercise.

He said that parents ought to be convinced to cooperate with the

government as well as the vaccinators to protect their children

against the crippling disease.

Ejaz Ahmad Khan appreciated the EPI-EoC workers and officials for

their commitment to the cause and achieving high coverage rates during

the recently held OPV campaign.

He assured that all needed support and assistance will be

provided to the 1000 teams of vaccinators being engaged in the August

exercise.

The meeting among others was also attended by Additional

Commissioner of Karachi, Farhan Ghani alongwith Deputy Commissioners

of Karachi-East, Karachi-Central and Karachi-South.

Representatives of Unicef, WHO and Rotary Club were also present

on the occasion.