Special exhibition on Quaid-i-Birthday at National Museum, Karachi

KARACHI, Dec 22 (APP): In connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a special exhibition would be organized at the National Museum of Pakistan, Karachi.

An announcement here on Thursday said that the exhibition would be inaugurated on December 23.

The exhibit would include relics, photographs depicting social and political life and also personal effects of the Father of the Nation.

The relics would include passport belonging to Quaid-i-Azam, a sword presented by Muslim League Aligarh to the Quaid on February 6, 1938.