Special Envoy on Korean Peninsula Affairs of China calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Nov 21 (APP):Assistant Foreign Minister and Special Envoy on Korean Peninsula Affairs of China Mr Kong Xuanyou, and newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday at General Head Quarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security were discussed, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitaries also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region.