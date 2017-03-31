Special Committee for Artists’ welfare prepares initial draft of recommendations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Committee for the welfare of artists has prepared its initial draft based on the recommendations to create an effective mechanism for well-being of the artists at federal and provincial levels.

The approval of the draft was a given in the third meeting of the committee headed by Irfan Siddiqui, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, held here Friday.

The meeting decided to circulate the initial draft among all the members of the committee for their feedback till April 5, to finalise the report on the subject that would be presented to the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said this draft was being prepared in consultation with the members of the artists’ community and hoped that the committee would come up with an effective, practicable and transparent system for the well-being of the artists.

“We are striving to have a robust system that can assess and evaluate cases of financial and medical assistance for the artists without any delay,” he said.

He said the committee was eagerly looking into creating more employment opportunities for the artists to earn through their artistic endeavours instead of making them dependant on financial assistance for a long period.

He also appreciated the efforts of members of the committee, Secretary NH&LH Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Akhlaq and other officials from the ministries who assisted the committee to accomplish this noble task.

During the meeting, Joint Secretary, NHLH division, Syed Junaid Akhlaq briefed the committee about the recommendations prepared in consultation with all the concerned quarters.

The committee members included Chairman Pakistan Television, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, prominent film and drama actresses, Zeba Muhammad Ali and Laila Zubairi, prominent artist, Suhail Ahmad Azizi, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Jamal Shah, Film Producers Syed Noor and Ejaz Ahmad Gul and Violin player, Ustad Raees.