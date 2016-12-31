Special Christmas Train reaches Karachi

KARACHI, Dec 31 (APP): The first ever special Christmas train

decorated with the models and Santa Claus and other Christmas objects, reached Karachi on Saturday.

The train, launched jointly by the Ministry of Railways and that of the Human Rights, had set off from Islamabad’s Margalla station on December 22.

This was part of a special initiative to help promote tolerance, peace, equality and justice in the society.

The Train reached Karachi after an overnight stay in Hyderabad on

December 30.

According to the programme, this train will stay in Karachi on January 1.

Meanwhile, people including women and children visited the Karachi Cantonment station on Saturday and evinced keen interest in

the models and Christmas objects put on display.