Special Chinese envoy to attend conference on Afghanistan in Moscow

BEIJING (China), April 12 (APP): China on Wednesday confirmed that it

would participate in the international conference to be hosted by Russia in Moscow this month to discuss peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs of the Chinese Ministry Deng Xijun will

attend the conference to discuss peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in a routine press conference here.

He stressed that peace and stability of Afghanistan was important for security, development and prosperity of its neighboring countries and the region.

The spokesman said, as a close neighbor, China had always supported the process of peaceful reconstruction and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

“We are ready to work with all parties to advance the inclusive

political reconciliation process that is “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned”, and make our due contribution to realizing peace, stability and development of Afghanistan at its earliest,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding Dalai Lama’s offensive remarks during

his visit to a disputed zone in the east part of China-India border area, the spokesman said China would take further measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and national security.

According to media reports, an Indian official also repeatedly made inappropriate comments regarding China and the border dispute.

The spokesman said, India had violated its solemn commitment on

Tibet-related issues, which would have a detrimental impact on proper resolution of territorial disputes through negotiations.

These recent actions indicate that the Dalai Lama’s trip had gone beyond the so-called “religious activities” as claimed by India, Lu added.

He said, Dalai Lama’s “disgraceful show” would not affect China’s stance

on border- and Tibet-related issues, or change the fact that China’s Tibet government had been effectively exercising jurisdiction over the east part of the border area for a long time.

He stressed that the Indian side had made commitments on Tibet-related

issues and reached consensus with China on resolving border disputes via negotiation and added, border- and Tibet-related issues concern the political foundation of China-India ties.

The spokesman urged Indian authorities to refrain from further provocations that could jeopardize border negotiations and bilateral ties.

On a question about latest situation on Korean Peninsula, he said all

parties should work together to return to negotiations about Korean Peninsula nuclear issues at an early date.

Lu said China was in favor of denuclearization of the Korean

Peninsula, adding China’s stance was consistent that denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula should be achieved through talks and peaceful means.

“China expects serious consideration by relevant parties of the

‘dual-track’ approach and ‘suspension for suspension’ proposal put forward by China,” said Lu, expressing hope that relevant parties would increase mutual trust and understanding through contact and talks.

China recently proposed a “dual-track approach” to promote

denuclearization of the Peninsula and establish peace mechanism in parallel and “suspension for suspension” to defuse the looming crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

As a first step, the DPRK may suspend its nuclear and missile activities

in exchange for the suspension of large-scale joint military exercises by the United States and the Republic of Korea, he said.