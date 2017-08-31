Special children should be included in Eid joys: Dr Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Thursday urged the people to include special children into

Eid joys.

Speaking at a Gift Distribution Ceremony organized here by the

National Institute of Special Education (NISTE), he said that CADD

was making all out efforts to facilitate the special educational

institutes for the education of physically handicapped children.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada also participated

in the event.

The minister said that a huge amount was being utilized for

the upgradation of these institutions under Prime Minster Education

Reforms Programme.

The minister lauded the role of Heydar Aliyev Foundation of

Azerbaijan for the promotion of education especially for disable

students in the Pakistan.

Foundation Aliyev under the supervision of First Lady of

Azerbaijan was playing important role in Pakistan’s education,

health, and human welfare sector, he added.

Addressing the participants the ambassador of Azerbaijan said

the relations between the two countries were exemplary.

Azerbaijan, he said, just after the earthquake of 2005, had

launched many welfare projects in the northern areas of Pakistan

which were still continuing.

Azerbaijan, he said, had also launched the development

projects in Kashmir, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both the countries were supporting each other at international

level, he added.

The ambassador said that Azerbaijan support the solution of

Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nation resolutions.