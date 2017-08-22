Special Azadi Train gets warm welcome at Sukkur

SUKKUR, Aug 22 (APP) – A large number of people greeted

Pakistan Railway Special Azadi Train on Monday night when it arrived

at Sukkur Railway Station for an overnight stay.

A large number of people including youngsters, students, women and

others warmly welcomed the train with national enthusiasm.

The galleries including armed forces, Kashmir, Railways, China Pakistan

Economic Corridor and Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also opened for the general public at Railway station.

On arrival of Azadi train people were very enthusiastic and chanted

slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”. Muhammad Fahad, a visitor said that the train beautifully decorated with prominent symbols of national culture and heritage was effectively promoting the unity among the nation and also has valuable information about all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Divsional Commercial Officer (DCO) Sukkur, Hamidullah Lashari said

that Azadi Special Train is promoting the national unity and enthusiasm all over the country.

He said that the Train will prove as a sign of federation and a tool of

connectivity between all provinces including Gilgit- Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, in the morning the train after two-day stay at Multan resumed

its onward journey.

During one hour stay each at Rohri and Shikarpur Railway Stations, the

train also attracted a large number of people.

People of the areas celebrated the arrival of Azadi Train with chanting

slogans Pakistan Zindabad. A large number of students of various schools also visited the train.