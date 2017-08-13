Special Azadi Train completes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tour

ATTOCK Aug 13 (APP): Special Azadi Train arranged by Ministry

of Railways in collaboration with Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage arrived here on Sunday by completing successfully its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tour.

A large number of people warmly welcomed Pakistan

Railway Special Azadi Train at Attock Railway Station.

On the occassion, the DS Attock Railway Station said that first time

such a big number of people were present here to welcome Azadi Train, adding that people loved the country’s culture and history.

The visitors highly appreciated federal government for

arranging special Azadi Train to educate the people about the

history and culture of the country.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train, Iftikhar Hussain told APP that

Azadi Train was decorated in Railways Workshop at Islamabad, adding

that similar train was operated in 2014 and 2016.

He said that Azadi Train would highlight theme of Rising

Pakistan throughout its journey for 15 days from Khyber to Karachi.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts’s (PNCA) 36-member

cultural troupe is also travelling with Azadi Train to entertain the

visitors during stay at various Railway Stations.

Earlier, after one night stay at Peshawar, Azadi Train was warmly

received at Noshera Railway Station.

A large number of people welcomed Azadi Train there.

They were carrying Pakistan flags also chanted slogans

Pakistan Zindabad on arrival of train. The visitors took keen

interest in the historical galleries and cultural float of the Azadi

Train specially in Kashmiri and Armed forces galleries.

Azadi Train today late evening will reach Rawalpindi Railway

Station for two-day stay.