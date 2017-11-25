Special Assistant to PM visits APTMA

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan along with member customs, member IT

operations, chief commissioner customs, LTU and RTOs from Lahore,

Multan and Faisalabad regions Saturday visited All Pakistan Textile

Mills Association (APTMA) office here.

Chairman APTMA Amir Fayyaz, Patron-in-Chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz,

Chairman APTMA Punjab Ali Pervaiz and other office bearers of the Association received him on the occasion.

The issues pertaining to sales tax refunds on deferred, current

and rolled back Refund Payment Orders (RPOs), imports of raw materials

by the basic textile industry were taken up during the meeting.

The APTMA management appreciated Special Assistant to Prime

Minister and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers of field

formation for prioritizing clearance of pending refunds of the industry. The management pointed out that release of sales tax refunds will help restoration of viability of the textile industry ahead.

The APTMA management also appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for directing the Federal Commerce and Textile Minister to

formulate a long term textile policy to ensure viability and growth to

meet target of doubling exports in next five years.

APTMA management hoped that the interaction between the two sides

would boost industrial growth that would also be contributing to the revenue generation goal of the government.

Chairman APTMA Punjab Ali Pervaiz urged the visiting FBR authorities

to evaluate the performance of their field staff on gross revenue collection otherwise they would keep holding refunds back to achieve revenue target.

Special Assistant to PM on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan assured the

APTMA management of early resolution of industry issues in line with

the proposals put forward by the industry in the meeting.