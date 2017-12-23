Speakers to address CPEC, connectivity & terrorism issues during conference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said the Speakers would address the challenges
of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), enhancing regional connectivity and tackling terrorism, during
‘Speakers Conference’ from December 23-25.
Talking to PTV, he said it is a great achievement and pride for the NA Speaker to finally see his idea of
a regional Parliamentary alliance of Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan and Turkey to find practical
solutions to the regional problems, he said .
“I am most grateful to my counterparts from these countries, who accepted my suggestions to hold the
Speakers Conference in Islamabad to address the challenges of terrorism and promote inter-regional connectivity
among the countries,” he said.
Ayaz Sadiq expressed his optimism that parliamentary leaderships along with the experts would successfully
and effectively consider the common key challenges relating to the terrorism and to explore new avenues of
connectivity including rails and roads, security, food, air and energy sectors.
He said “We are trying to promote people-to-people connectivity through this conference.”
The Speaker welcomed the Parliamentary delegations from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and
Turkey by seizing the opportunity with acceptance of his invitation.
Speakers of regional stakeholders including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russian Federation and
Turkey would participate along with their respective parliamentary delegations.
He said two sessions of the conference would be held one on terrorism issue and other on China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC). These countries were taking keen interest in CPEC and had asked questions from
him during his visits to such countries, he added.
He said participants in conference were committed to fight against terrorism to eliminate this menace and
also help Afghanistan in that regard.
He said the collective efforts and intelligence sharing would pave way to achieve success against
terrorism.
The Speaker said Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey vowed to use the parliamentary
forum and diplomacy with an aim to eradicate terrorism.
The Speakers of the countries had shown their desire to hold the conference every year, he added.
