Speakers to address CPEC, connectivity & terrorism issues during conference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said the Speakers would address the challenges

of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), enhancing regional connectivity and tackling terrorism, during

‘Speakers Conference’ from December 23-25.

Talking to PTV, he said it is a great achievement and pride for the NA Speaker to finally see his idea of

a regional Parliamentary alliance of Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia, Afghanistan and Turkey to find practical

solutions to the regional problems, he said .

“I am most grateful to my counterparts from these countries, who accepted my suggestions to hold the

Speakers Conference in Islamabad to address the challenges of terrorism and promote inter-regional connectivity

among the countries,” he said.

Ayaz Sadiq expressed his optimism that parliamentary leaderships along with the experts would successfully

and effectively consider the common key challenges relating to the terrorism and to explore new avenues of

connectivity including rails and roads, security, food, air and energy sectors.

He said “We are trying to promote people-to-people connectivity through this conference.”

The Speaker welcomed the Parliamentary delegations from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and

Turkey by seizing the opportunity with acceptance of his invitation.

Speakers of regional stakeholders including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russian Federation and

Turkey would participate along with their respective parliamentary delegations.

He said two sessions of the conference would be held one on terrorism issue and other on China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC). These countries were taking keen interest in CPEC and had asked questions from

him during his visits to such countries, he added.

He said participants in conference were committed to fight against terrorism to eliminate this menace and

also help Afghanistan in that regard.

He said the collective efforts and intelligence sharing would pave way to achieve success against

terrorism.

The Speaker said Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey vowed to use the parliamentary

forum and diplomacy with an aim to eradicate terrorism.

The Speakers of the countries had shown their desire to hold the conference every year, he added.