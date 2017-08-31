Speakers pay tributes to Pushto poet Rehman Baba

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Speakers at a seminar, organized by

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid tributes to Pushto

poet Rehman Baba and called for promoting teachings of sofi saints

for reformation of society.

The seminar was part of the literary and social activities

being arranged by the University on regular basis to acknowledge and

celebrate the national heroes and eminent personalities like Rehman

Baba.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the

seminar announced that similar events will be arranged at their

regional offices across the country. A seminar on sofi poet Khushal

Khan Khattak will be organised soon in Peshawar, he added.

In order to highlight literary contribution of national poets

and writes, a research journal on `Language and Literature’ in the

context of Pakistani languages will be published by October next, he

said, adding the University has already brought out 14

research journals.

The speakers included eminent poets and intellectuals Prof

Nasir Ali Syed, Dr Abbasi Yousaf Zai and Noorul Amin Yousafi.

Renewed singer Faiz Khan Kheshki recited a popular Ghazal of

Rehman Baba.

The event was hosted by the University’s Department of

Pakistani Languages in collaboration with the University’s Peshawar

Campus.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui underlined the need of seeking inspirations

from Sufism to build a healthy and civilized society. The

University, he added will conduct research work on the life of sufi

poets for guidance of the young generation.

While recounting and recalling the sayings of Rehman Baba, the

speakers said that spiritualism and righteousness were the theme of

his work and message.

Through his poetry Rehman Baba influenced the minds and hearts

of the people for keeping high moral values and good traditions,

based on teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Rehman Baba earned a highly respected place among the people

because of his dedicated spiritual work, they added.

Earlier, the chairman of the Pakistani Languages Department Dr

Abdullah Jan Abid highlighted the work being done by the University

for promoting language and culture.