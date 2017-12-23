Speakers of Afghanistan, Turkey arrive to participate in conference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Speakers of Afghanistan and Turkey have been arrived here to participate in the 3-day Speakers Conference on Saturday.

The Speaker of Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman arrived at Benazir International Airport.

Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi was received by Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao while Ismail Kahraman was received by Minister for Commerce and Textile Muhammad Pervaiz Malik.

The Turkish Speaker had arrived with 30 member delegation to attend the conference.