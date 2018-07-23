Speakers for common platform to revive film industry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Speakers at a seminar here Monday called for a common platform to strengthen coordination among stakeholders for making collective endeavours to regain the lost glory of the Pakistani film industry.

Addressing a two-day workshop on “History, Development and Future of Pakistani Cinema” organized by the Information Services Academy (ISA), they stressed for allocation of more resources to help the industry compete with the international competitors.

Renowned film director and writer Syed Noor, in his presentation, said for the revival of Pakistani cinema industry, there was need of a body to enhance its practical cooperation with international industries, besides organizing exchange workshops and festivals to help boost the film culture in the country.

He also called for adopting international standard film making techniques and allocation of funds to help the talented seniors of the industry to play their role in the rehabilitation of cinema.

Syed Noor said comparatively now cinemas had better environment for families as compared to the past, which were equipped with modern comfortable facilities to spend more time with ease. However, he stressed to reduce amount of the ticket to bring more under-privileged and willing families to the cinemas as even the minimum entry fee of Rs 500 was unaffordable for a common person.

He said besides theoretical studies, it was imperative to launch more practical academies to teach art of film-making for more conducive results. He appreciated National College of Arts (NCA), Punjab University, Lahore University, Beaconhouse National University (BNU) and Superior University for offering film-related education at higher level.

Syed Noor hailed the ISA for organizing the workshop, saying the initiative would help improve standards of the film industry competing with the rival Indian cinema. Such workshops should be a regular feature, he added.

Ijaz Gul, another known film director and producer, said cinema was alive due to import of foreign films, but the quality of Pakistani films would ensure export to other countries and help earn foreign exchange and boost the cinema within.

Talking to APP, he said around 1200 films were produced in India in a year, while only 25 were made in Pakistan last year and some 50 Indian films were screened in the cinemas here. No Pakistani film was exported to India, he added.

ISA Director General Zahida Perveen and Deputy Director General Surriya Jamal also spoke on the occasion.