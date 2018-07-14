Speakers for accelerating response to malnutrition in country

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The implementation of Pakistan multi-sectoral nutrition strategy and provincial multi-sectoral nutrition strategies were discussed at a roundtable to explore synergies with key stakeholders for accelerated response to malnutrition in the country.

The roundtable was attended by over 80 participants including senators, senior officials of federal and provincial governments, representatives of UN agencies, development partners, INGOs and civil society organizations, hosted by SUN Secretariat, Pakistan in collaboration with SUN Civil Society Alliance (CSA) and Nutrition International.

Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui highlighted the resolve and commitment of the government to address malnutrition situation in the country.

He said Nutrition was very important, but it needed more and immediate focus at all levels. He said all political parties should make commitment for this holy cause, as it saves lives.

He appreciated the updates, challenges and way forward from all the regions and provinces. He added that multi-sectoral collaboration was crucial for making things work and assured that he will personally take the responsibility to improve this collaboration.

He stressed that the PC1’s and nutrition programs should be fast tracked to address this challenging issue. He also advised to chalk out a plan for Rs 10 billion block allocation which was allocated in annual budget 2018-19.

Senior politician Syed Zafar Ali Shah appreciated the organizers for initiating debate on implementation of multi-sectoral nutrition strategies.

He assured his full support on parliamentary forums through enabling legislative environment and additional budgetary allocation for nutrition.

Country Director, Nutrition International Dr Naseer Muhammad Nizamani shared the achievements of civil society alliance in highlighting the nutrition agenda at the highest policy levels and role played for implementation of provincial multi-sectoral nutrition strategies and nutrition specific legislations.

He expressed the hope that today’s roundtable discussion will facilitate in identifying specific directions for the future actions of different stakeholders for accelerating implementation of multi-sectoral nutrition strategies at national and provincial level.

Member Food Security and Climate Change, Planning Commission Dr Azeem Khan thanked all the participant for recognizing the importance of malnutrition and need to devise action plans in the light of multi-sectoral nutrition strategies at national and provincial levels.

He stressed the role of key stakeholders like politicians, government, development partners, civil society and media for addressing and reversing the malnutrition situation and importance of collaborative and synergistic approach for the same reason.

He hoped that concrete action points will emerge from discussion to guide the future actions for collaborative inter-sectoral interventions for improving nutrition situation in Pakistan on priority basis.

Chief Nutrition and SUN Focal Person, Planning Commission Muhammad Aslam Shaheen shared the salient features of Pakistan Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy with the participants, along with the significant and pivotal role played by the SUN secretariat Pakistan for coordinating and guiding the efforts to address malnutrition in the country.

He emphasized the importance of the affirmative action and sustained political will by the policy makers for translating national commitments to actionable interventions. He also stressed the need of cross-sectoral collaboration and cooperation of stakeholders for enabling the implementation of government strategies and programs.

The provincial SUN focal persons from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Balochistan, FATA, GB and AJK updated the participants about the implementation status of the Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategies of their respective regions and apprised about the ensuing challenges and future directions.

During the open discussion, development partners highlighted the areas where they can contribute and play their role for amplifying the government efforts and response towards malnutrition. They assured their continued support for the cause of nutrition in Pakistan.

Director Nutrition Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Dr Baseer Achakzai said that Pakistan has invested many resources with help of development partners in nutrition.

He said that the government’s commitment and resolve is very much present and displayed at the highest levels. He added that there was an increasing focus on ignored and vulnerable areas like FATA and AJK.

He said the major challenge was to involve different departments at district level in efforts to improve nutrition. He added civil society should play their part in mobilizing the masses for nutrition and raising awareness at the grass root level.

He said that he responded to 79 questions raised in the parliament in the last six to seven months of the parliament which shows keen interest of political leaders on the subject of nutrition.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Samia Liaquat Ali Khan from Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Chairperson SUNCSA, Pak assured all the stakeholders of the continued and proactive role of SUNCSA.

She said CSA will be closely coordinating with the government and other SUN Networks to chalk out tangible plans for addressing malnutrition, particularly focusing most vulnerable areas.