Speakers call for following Quaid’s vision to transform Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state

LONDON, Sep 01 (APP):The speakers here on Friday evening paid glowing tributes to struggle of father of
nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah (RA) in the creation of a separate homeland for
the Muslims of the sub-continent and called for implementing his vision and ideals to transform
Pakistan into a real Islamic democratic welfare state.
The conference was organized by Pakistan High Commission London in collaboration
with Pakistan Professional Forum (PPF) where speakers including Pakistan High Commissioner
to United Kingdom (UK) Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, former Pakistan’s High Commissioner Wajid Shansul
Hassan, Sir William Blackburne Chairman Pakistan Society, Dr.Mian Hussain Butt .Dr.Farrukh
Hussain and Dheikh Shujah former of Hackney highlighted the contribution of Father of the
Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for pre and post services to Pakistan.
They also dwelt upon the important aspects of the Quaid’s life and political struggle
in the creation of Pakistan.
The speakers said that throughout his life ,Jinnah fought for religious ,social,
economic rights of the Muslims on the basis of social arguments and democratic principals.
They said that Quaid-i-Azam was against violence led protests and wanted Pakistan to be
a true Islamic welfare state based on equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan irrespective of
creed , cast and religion.
They called upon the nation to derive guidance from the life and teachings of
Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in order to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state
based on equality ,social and economic justice and free from corruption and nepotism.
Pakistan High Commissioner to UK ,Sahebzada Ahmed Khan paying rich tributes to
Quaid-i-Azam called for creating awareness among the new generation about the life, vision
, teachings and ideals of founder of Pakistan for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.
He said that people of Pakistan in the recent elections have voted for change and
good governance and called upon the Pakistani diaspora in the UK to play their vital role
in the socio-economic development of their motherland (Pakistan).
He said that Quaid-i-Azam wanted equal rights and opportunities to all citizens of
Pakistan.
He added that Quaid-i-Azam was against corruption and any kind of influence in the new
state of Pakistan.
Wajid Shamsul Hassan speaking on the occasion said that his father was associated with
Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said that Quaid-i-Azam was a man of principals and possessed a high degree of
uprightness, honesty,integrity,courage and conviction.
Sir William blackburne highlighted the life and education of Quaid-i-Azam in England
specially at Lincoln’s Inn in 1890.
Sheikh Shujah highlighted Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s struggle for freedom movement
in the pre partition and termed him a clever man of his age and new that Indian congress was not in
the favour of Muslims of the sub-continent.
He said that Quaid-i-Azam is a role model for the nation and called for adhering to his
vision and teachings for the prosperity of Pakistan.
A large number of British-Pakistanis, councillors ,diplomats, journalists and people
belonging to different walks of life attended the conference.
