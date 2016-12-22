Speakers call for following Quaid’s teachings to revive tolerant Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Speakers at a seminar here Thursday called for following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to transform Pakistan into a tolerant state.

They said the Quaid’s 14 Points and his speech in the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947 were milestones for policy makers.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aasia Nasir said the Quaid

was a champion of minorities rights as he had clearly underlined that

all in Pakistan would enjoy equal rights irrespective of their cast and creed.

The Quaid, she said, had stated that Pakistan would be a plurist state and not a theocratic state. But it was unfortunate that the nation had forgotten his teachings, she regretted, adding that it was necessary to revive the tolerant Pakistan of the past.

MNA Shehryar Afridi said the Quaid was the one of the greatest statesmen the world had witnessed. He was a man of high credibility that even the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan, who did not understand a single word spoken by him, had full faith in him and supported him.

PIPS Executive Director Barrister Zafrullah said the Quaid was a great and very active parliamentarian. The Quaid spoke of personal liberties, women empowerment and media freedom even during the British rule, he added.