Speakers at moot to explore new avenues for increased dialogue, connectivity for development

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday said parliamentary leaderships along with the experts would successfully and effectively consider the common key challenges relating to terrorism and to explore new avenues for increased dialogue and connectivity for development.

He expressed these views in his message on the occasion of Speakers’ Conference to be held on December 23 to 25.

He hoped that the emergence of such forum can guide the golden ring in accordance with the aspired peace, dialogue and sustainable development by the people of the six nations.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said it is matter of great sense of achievement and pride for him to finally see his idea of a regional parliamentary alliance of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey taking a concrete shape after a persistent labour of three years, when he first proposed a parliamentary forum of our respective countries to find meaningful solutions to the problems of our region.

“I am most grateful to my counterparts from these countries, who accepted my suggestion and are gathering in Islamabad to hold a Joint Meeting of Speakers to address the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity from December 23 to 25, in Islamabad.” he added.

He said idea is based on the realization of importance of international linkages as the key starting point for the furtherance of the strategic and economic interests of all countries concerned through joint research, sharing ideas and creating multilateral platforms of businessmen, academia and traders led by the representative parliamentary leadership.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said peace, dialogue and interdependence are key precursors of a prospering society upon which rests the whole paradigm of sustainable development of our coming generations.

He further said the vibrant nations of six countries are not only tied by geographical proximity but their perpetual interdependence is also based on age old civilized heritage as well as geo-economic links of trade, tourism and culture spreading over centuries.

He expressed that his counterparts are expected to exchange views on the entire spectrum of bilateral, regional and international issues in a warm, cordial and friendly manner by acknowledging the shared bonds; stressing that cooperation contributes to the strengthening of peace, prosperity and stability; agreeing to further strengthen collaboration within the framework of the UN, the SCO, and other regional and international organizations.

He reiterated to resolve the safeguard territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of their states.

He also reaffirmed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group. The speaker expressed the willingness to help promote dialogue, trust and confidence with a view to addressing the common challenge of terrorism in a comprehensive manner.

He welcomed the parliamentary delegations from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia and Turkey by seizing the opportunity by accepting his invitation inspired from Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s pragmatism reminding us that “Jahaan-e-TaazaKeeHaiAfkaar-e-Taza Say Namood” (New world is created on the premise of new thoughts).