Speaker urges people to participate in earth hour

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called upon Parliamentarians and people of Pakistan to

observe the Earth Hour on Saturday March 25 along with the

international community by voluntarily switching off extra lights

for one hour between 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

He said this in his message on Earth Hour being commemorated

world over on March 25, a press release here Friday said.

The Speaker urged the nation to join hands with other nations

on Saturday March 25 by collectively acting to conserve energy.

The wide scale participation by our people will not only

impress upon the need for energy conservation but also send a strong

message that as a responsible player on the international stage we

are conscious of our global and international responsibilities on

issues of concern to the mankind, he added.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked in pursuant of reducing

emissions, the parliament of Pakistan became the first ever

parliament completely powered by solar power.

He added that under the `Net-Metering License’ the parliament

contributed surplus electricity to the national grid.

He highlighted the Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considers Climate

Change as one of the top national priorities and provides a sound

basis to integrate climate change budgeting into national

development planning, the Speaker added.

The Speaker confirmed the lights of the Parliament will

be switched off to show Parliament’s Commitment of joining hands

with the World for energy conservation combating impacts of climate

change and Global Warming.