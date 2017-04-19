Speaker urges media to project soft image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday asked the media to project a soft image of Pakistan in the world by highlighting positive developments in the country.

The electronic media should allocate at least one hour for telecast of positive news about the country as it would help change the negative perception about Pakistan abroad, he added.

The Speaker was speaking at the oath taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) here at the Parliament House.

Sardar Ayaz said a British parliamentary delegation, which visited Pakistan a couple of weeks back, during a meeting with him had observed that the Pakistan they had seen here was far different from the one they used to see on media. Pakistan’s picture portrayed by the media was not positive, which was far from reality, the parliamentarians

said.

Similarly, he said a European Union delegation, which called on him on Tuesday, also remarked that their perception of Pakistan was different before themselves seeing the country.

Congratulating the newly elected PRA office-bearers, he said the parliamentary reporters were part and parcel of the parliament.

He said arrangements would be made for training and capacity building of the parliamentary reporters and he had discussed the matter with some donor agencies.

He also proposed that journalists covering parliament should visit provincial assemblies and their reporters should visit parliament to witness their proceedings on regular basis.

Sardar Ayaz appealed to satellite television channels to spare at least one hour daily for projection of positive developments in Pakistan as this would help improve the country’s image in the eyes of the world.

He also suggested that reporters covering parliament should present their proposals for the coming budget as they had vast experience of covering budgetary sessions. Similarly their proposals for parliamentary committees would also be welcome, he added.

The Speaker said the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage was determined to facilitate the media and a bill for security and welfare of journalists was being finalized. Moreover, an endowment fund for the journalists had been created.

He said Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb after taking oath of office visited the office of PRA, which showed her attachment with media.

He assured that the problems of journalists covering the parliamentary proceedings would be resolved on priority basis.

Newly elected PRA President Qurban Baloch and Secretary General Behead Saleemi also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, PRA’s chief patron Tahir Khalil and senior journalists.