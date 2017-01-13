Speaker stresses on strengthening parliamentary institutions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday stressed on the international

parliamentary community to actively engage and strengthen the parliamentary institutions of Pakistan.

He stated this during his meeting with Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Akbar Khan, who met him in London, says a press release received here.

The two sides discussed in detail numerous capacity building proposals for the parliamentarians as well as the parliamentary staff of not only Pakistan’s legislatures but of the neighbouring countries as well.

Pakistan’s National Assembly presently houses the Secretariat of the CPA’s Asia Region of which Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also members, apart from the four provincial legislatures and the federal Parliament of Pakistan.

In this regard, it was agreed to hold the overdue CPA Asia Region Conference, which could not be held since 2012.

The idea of holding “CPA Hot Topic Seminars” on issues of concern for Pakistan and organizing workshops on legislative drafting, E Parliament, committee strengthening and parliamentary procedures were also discussed.

The Secretary General commended the Speaker for his vision and eagerness to strengthen the parliamentary institutions in Pakistan.

He assured CPA Secretariat’s complete support to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s endeavours.

The Speaker termed Akbar Khan as a true friend of Pakistan’s Parliament.