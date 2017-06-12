Speaker issues production orders for Jamshad Dasti

ISLAMABAD, June, 12 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informed the National Assembly here Monday that he had issued production orders of Member National Assembly, Jamshad Dasti who was arrested on June 8.

Responding to the Leader of the opposition’s concerns over the arrest, the speaker said that Dasti was arrested on June 8 while he received a written application for the provision of the production order on Monday, June 12.

He said, that in past the production orders had been issued after written requests were received, adding that he had earlier issued production orders for Shah Jahan Baloch, Kanwar Naveed Jameel after they wrote for provision of the same.

He said that he once, did not allow unlawful arrest of Nawab Wasan in a raid during the National Assembly’s proceedings.

He said that it has been practice since 2013 that whenever such incidents took place, speaker was sent written request for issuance of production orders adding that since he did not receive such requests from Dasti earlier, so he did not issue the same.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah expressed concern over the arrest of the MNA and suggested the speaker that it was his prerogative to issue the production order.

He was of the view that as per Rule 108 it was prerogative of the speaker to call the arrested member notwithstanding whether he had written to him or not.

He said that of course, the criminals should not be protected as nobody was above the law whether rich or poor, however, till the crime was not proven, he should be given right to speak.

“We want sovereign and free parliament where our rights are protected, he said adding when any person becomes MNA, he comes under protection of the custodian of this house”.

Shah lamented that one MNA was disrespected outside parliament while another was arrested. He was of the view that If he had done crime, he should be punished, but until the allegation are proved, he should be given right to speak.

He said that the nation had always worked for supremacy and sovereignty of the parliament, adding that we had restored the constitution of 1973 but now things were moving towards weakening this supreme institution again.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi lamented that Dasti was being kept in a cell.

He was of the view said that indiscrimination was being meted out with the arrested MNA adding that there must be some guiding principles to protect the privilege and rights of the members of this house.

He said that the speaker should raise his voice against the fake allegations leveled against the arrested MNA.