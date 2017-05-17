Speaker furious on Planning Ministry officials’ absence

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on

Wednesday issued strict warning to officials of Ministry of Planning and Development for their absence and non-serious attitude towards the parliamentary proceedings.

The Speaker passed stricture asking a low grade official present in the

galleries to covey the Secretary to cancel all engagements to be here within 15 minutes and show up his presence in the galleries.

The situation emerged when the reply for a question of MNA Naseema

Hafeez Panezai about Ministry of Planning and Development was not found to be satisfactory despite that the question was pending since the last two sessions.

“Why the reply has not been given properly,” the Speaker asked the

Parliamentary Secretary Planning Dr Ibad who stated that it was all what he had received from the department.

On this, the Speaker asked is there any official of the Planning

Ministry present in the House and he was informed by Parliamentary Secretary about presence of an official of Assistant Director Level and it was enough to invite his wrath.

“Get out of the House. Why the Secretary or other senior officials were

not here,” the Speaker asked the Planning Ministry official. “This attitude of the officials is unacceptable. They should take Parliament seriously.”

“Tell the Secretary Planning to be here within 15 minutes wherever he is

and whatever meeting he is attending,” the Speaker remarked.

“I had facilitated these officials exempting presence of Secretary and

Additional Secretary in case they are busy in other government business. But, they should ensure presence of at least an official of Joint Secretary level,” he said.

He also asked the Parliamentary Secretary to bring this matter in the

knowledge of the Minister or the Prime Minister if required so, to ensure that replies to the questions of the members is given promptly.

Finding the reply of another question unsatisfactory, the Speaker said,

I shall sort it out today. The Secretary would come here, witness proceedings for three to four hours and also meet me in chamber.