Speaker, Dy Speaker condole with Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday condoled

the death of mother of Sana Ullah, Chief Reporter Dawn TV.

In their separate condolence messages to Sana Ullah, Speaker

and Deputy Speaker expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away

of his mother.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the

loss with equanimity.