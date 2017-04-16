Speaker, Dy Speaker condole with Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday condoled
the death of mother of Sana Ullah, Chief Reporter Dawn TV.
In their separate condolence messages to Sana Ullah, Speaker
and Deputy Speaker expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away
of his mother.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in
eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the
loss with equanimity.
