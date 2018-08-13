Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA to be elected on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

of National Assembly will be held on August 15 (Wednesday).

According to schedule issued by NA Secretariat, the nomination

papers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker could be submitted in the office

of Secretary National Assembly by Tuesday noon.

Ayaz Saidiq said that candidates can withdraw their nomination papers before

the elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nominated Asad Qasir for the slot of

the speaker while joint opposition has fielded Syed Khurseed Shah for speakership