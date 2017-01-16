Speaker, Deputy Speaker NA condole death of Maulana Saleemullah

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday condoled the death of prominent religious scholar and president Wafaq-ul-Mardaris Al-Arabia Pakistan, Maulana Saleemullah Khan.

In their separate condolence messages to the bereaved family, they paid tributes to religious services of Maulana Saleemullah Khan and expressed their heartfelt grief and distress over the sad demise.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace

and grant strength and fortitude to the members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.