Speaker, deputy speaker condole death of Mushahid Hussain Syed’s father

ISLAMABAD June 20 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have condoled the death of Amjad Hussain Syed father of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In their separate condolence messages to Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed,

they said they were shocked to learn the sad news about the passing away of his father.

They expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise and

prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and the other members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.