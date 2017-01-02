Speaker Ayaz Sadiq asks politicians to help strengthening NAP

KARACHI, Jan. 2 (APP): The Speaker of National Assembly, Ayaz
Sadiq on Monday urged political parties in the country to evolve
a joint strategy for further strengthening of the National Action
Plan (NAP).
The Speaker, on a day long visit to the metropolis, talking to
journalists said efficient implementation of NAP was extremely crucial
and needed to be further reinforced.
“This is important to tackle the serious challenges faced by the
country,” he said.
In reply to a question Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the situation
demanded that all political parties must rise above their respective
interests and join hands for the national cause.
“We have to work together for the sake of national interests,” he
reiterated.
The NA speaker said he was fully conscious of his
responsibilities and will continue to play his role as a bridge
between exchequer and opposition parties in the house.
To another query, he reaffirmed his commitment to maintain his
neutrality as the custodian of the lower house of the parliament.
Earlier, he visited the residence of MNA Sajid Ahmed of MQM and
condoled the demise of his father and brother.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also visited Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza and offered
condolence on demise of his mother.
