Speaker assures fair treatment to opposition privilege motion on Panama Papers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday said he would give a fair treatment to the privilege motion regarding Panama Papers moved by the opposition.

“I have already given an observation on an identical privilege motion. Your motion has been referred to the Secretariat for review,” he said in response to a point raised by Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

“If a ruling will be required on your motion, I shall issue it and if any legal opinion will be required, I shall seek the same,” the Speaker added.

Earlier speaking on a point of order, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said they had moved a privilege motion under Rule 95. It was a unique privilege motion as it was related to the breach of the House.

He said the parliamentary system of government was known as the best system of the world and this House represented the will of 200 million people of the country.

Khursheed Shah said the parliament was supreme and sovereign as the Constitution emanated from it.