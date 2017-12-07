Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday announced the names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for 50th session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of

Business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Chaudhary

Mehmood Bashir Virk, Tahira Aurangzeb, Sazia Marri, Dr Imran Khattak, Khawaja

Sohail Manzoor and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence,

in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.