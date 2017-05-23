Speaker announces six members as Panel of Chairmen

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday announced the names of six members as Panel of presiding officers for 42nd session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and

Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Muhammad Pervaiz Malik , Chaudhary Mehmood Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Sheikh Salahuddin, Dr Arif Alvi and Asia Nasir.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.