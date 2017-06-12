SPARC, Safa Gold Mall jointly organize seminar on child labour

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):Speakers at a seminar held here on Monday have urged to ensure strict enforcement of laws on child labour in order curb the menace in the country.

The seminar was organized at Safa Gold Mall, Islamabad, jointly by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Safa Gold Mall’s management on the occasion of World’s Child Labor Day here.

Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Ina Lepel, French Ambassador Ms. Martine Durance, Austria Ambassador Brigitta BLAHA and officials from US embassy, Royal Norwegian embassy, Australian embassy and from various international non-governmental organizations attended the seminar,said in statement issued.

In their speeches, the participants of the seminar said there was a dire need for creating awareness among the people about child labor to eliminate the menace in its all

forms.

They said a social movement should be launched besides implementation of laws in letter and spirit so that no child is left out at labour.

At conclusion of the seminar, Safa Gold Mall’s owner Rana Abdul Qayyum thanked the guests of the seminar.

He vowed that his Mall would continue making contributions to the efforts against child labor in the country.

He said the Mall’s management has warned owners of the shopkeepers against induction of under-age child at their shops.

He said all the office boys/salesmen working at the shops in the Mall were youth.