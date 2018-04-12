SPA VP to attend int’l media conference in Islamabad

RIYADH, April 12 (APP)::Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Masood Ahmed Malik Thursday met Vice President of Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Ahmed bin Abrahim Alawadh and invited him to attend International Conference of News Agencies being held in Islamabad next month, which he accepted.

The managing director APP suggested enhanced cooperation among the Muslim world media organizations to refute misconceptions against Islam and the Muslims. On behalf of Pakistani media, he assured the Saudi Press Agency’s vice president that all types of cooperation would be extended in that regard.

Both the news agencies would work together for strengthening the religious and cultural ties among the Muslim world, he said and added, special focus would be given to accuracy and authenticity of the news to strengthen the credibility of Islamic world media.