SP among four killed in Quetta firing

QUETTA, Nov 15 (APP): Four persons, including Superintendent of Police (SP) City Investigation Muhammad Ilyas, his wife and a son, were killed and his daughter was injured when their vehicle was fired upon by unidentified gunmen in Nawan Killi area of the provincial capital on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the SP along with his family was on the way to home when the assailants riding on a

motorbike opened fire at them. His daughter, who was received bullet injuries, was rushed to the Civil Hospital.

The dead bodies of the SP, his wife and son Abdul Wahab, and Muhammad Adeel Advocate, who was also accompanying them, were also shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Upon information, the police reached the site of incident and cordoned off the entire area.