South Punjab’s secretariat to start working by mid next year: Buzdar

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said executive committees had been formed at federal and provincial levels to accomplish the PTI’s promise of creation of South Punjab province on administrative grounds.

In the first phase, an independent secretariat for the province would start functioning from July 1, 2019, he said while addressing a special ceremony regarding 100-day performance of the Punjab government here at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The chief minister said the status quo prevailing for decades had now been broken in the province due to the 22-year political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who laid the foundation of a ‘big change’ by appointing the chief minister from a backward area, which was deprived of even basic facilities.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for this gesture. The office of chief minister is a matter of honour for me but at the same time, it is also a challenge for me because problems are numerous and resources are limited, while the expectations of people are very high. However, we are all committed to serve the people. ”

He said he kept his doors open for the public. Efforts were being made to improve the departments’ performance to materialise the dream of a new Pakistan. The successful completion of the 100-day plan was the result of teamwork and every member of his team deserved praise for that.

The chief minister said it was the first time in the history of province that an indiscriminate action against encroachments was launched. More than 100,000 acres of state land worth about Rs 171 billion had been retrieved in the first 100 days, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan understood the people’s problems and presented the idea of Panahgah (shelter homes) for the homeless people. “We immediately set up shelter homes on his directions where food, security and basic health facilities are being provided to the people.”

The buildings of shelter homes were in the construction phase at five places in Lahore and Rawalpindi, he said, adding the project would be later extended to all the 36 districts in phases.

The chief minister said a revolutionary local government (LG) system would be introduced in the province, where 30 per cent of the development funds would be transferred to LG bodies to ensure people’s empowerment at the grassroots level.

He said the committee on police reforms had started its work and the new law of DRC would be presented in the assembly soon. Practical steps have been taken to provide homes to the people under the PM’s housing scheme ‘ApnaGhar’ and the process of giving interest-free loans up to Rs 500,000 was also initiated with the collaboration of Akhuwat.

The Punjab Skill Development Authority, he said, had been set up to accomplish the promise of providing livelihood to the people while four technical universities were also being set up.

He said the new industrial policy had also been approved under which eight new economic zones would be set up creating jobs for over 1.2 million youth. Similarly, new labour policy 2018 was being introduced for the welfare and protection of rights of labourers, he added.

He said the credit would go to the PTI government for introducing the first tourism policy in Punjab while new agriculture policy aiming at the welfare and development of farmers, had been finalized.

He said a new livestock policy was being introduced in line with the vision of PM Imran Khan. Measures would be taken for smart farming and best breeding. The first water policy and water master plan were also being formed, under which small dams would be constructed to protect water reserves, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the provision of health facilities was also priority of the 100 days plan. The scope of the Insaaf Health Cards would be enhanced to whole of the province after their launch in 17 districts. Recruitment to the 9,000 posts of doctors, women medical officers and nurses had been completed, he said, adding five mother and child healthcare centres would be set up. The project of Nishtar 2 in Multan would be launched soon.

He said new education policy titled ‘New Deal for Schools 2018-23’ had been introduced in the province, under which work to improve the quality of learning and teaching had started. The plan for necessary reforms in higher education had also been finalized.

He said : “We want to give the sense of protection and economic empowerment to women. The PTI government has also won the credit of posting more and more women on administrative posts in Punjab. We are introducing the project of the provision of clean drinking water in villages and cities for which a separate authority is being set up.”

Under the Clean and Green Punjab, he said about 12.5 million plants had been planted in 100 days, while 1.9 million saplings were planted by the Forest Department.

He said the pilot project of Zero Waste Punjab had been launched. He himself was supervising the CM Complaint Cell which had so far redressed 50,000 complaints regarding Punjab under PM Pakistan Citizen Portal, he added.

The chief minister said the annual sports calendar was being formed for the promotion of sports in Punjab under which sports events would be organized at every level. Sports leagues would be held at educational institutions.

A new cultural policy had been finalized first time in Punjab and work on Alhmra School of Performing Art had been started, he added.

The Artist Health Insurance, he said, was also being introduced and a proposal of setting up of a Sufi university in Punjab was also being reviewed. “We have decided to hold the horse and cattle show in a unique way again.”

The chief minister said the Advisory Council for Good Governance had been set up first time in Punjab. As many as 14000 km long roads from farms to markets would be constructed under the CM Rural Roads Programme. The important roads in the province would be constructed in phases under public-private partnership and 11 important roads had been earmarked for this purpose.

He said the PTI government would get the honour of record legislation first time in the history. “More than 31 laws are in the process of approval while some of them have been presented in the assembly for approval and the remaining will be presented in the next sessions.”

He said the government believed in the religious tolerance as per Islamic traditions. A Minorities Empowerment Package was being finalized in that regard.

The Punjab government, he said, had taken concrete measures for peace. New police training institutions were being set up in three cities to give modern training to the force.

He said the system of self-accountability had been implemented in the Punjab Police under more than 5000 police officers and officials had faced disciplinary action. The Punjab government had taken effective measures to control power theft, with indiscriminate action against power thieves, he added.

The chief minister said,”Our determination and resolve are high, problems are more and resources are less but these impediments cannot obstruct our way. The 100-day plan is a roadmap of destination.”