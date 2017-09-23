South Punjab’s development top priority: CM

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the PML-N government

had provided funds worth billions of rupees for progress

in South Punjab and all southern districts had been

included on priority in development progress.

He was talking to lawmakers from Bahawalpur while

Federal Ministers belonging to Bahawalpur Riaz Hussain

Pirzada, Balighur Rehman, Minister of State Arshad Khan

Legari, Provincial Ministers Tanveer Aslam Malik, Dr

Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, MNAs and secretaries of departments

concerned were also present.

The chief minister said that with the allocation of

billions of rupees funds, right of South Punjab’s people

had been ensured, adding that he gave special attention to

their interests and every possible effort was being made

for progress in South Punjab.

The Punjab government, he mentioned, was launching mega

project of the clean drinking water for South Punjab and all

its tehsils were included in this project of Rs 15 billion.

He added that top standard educational institutes like Daanish

Schools had also been established in South Punjab in which

children from poor families were getting top standard

education free of cost.

He said the safe city project had also been launched in

Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Division had been given all-out

resources for development and progress.

Shehbaz Sharif said after 400MW solar power plant in

Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, now a Turkish firm would install

300MW solar power project at the price of six cent per unit

that would be the lowest power tariff in the history

of Pakistan.

He said the PML-N government had installed several power

projects to eliminate load-shedding and by the end of this year load-shedding would be eliminated from Pakistan, adding that

billions of rupees of people had also been saved through

transparency, quality and speedy completion of projects.

He said survey for the clean drinking water was being

completed and contracts for the projects would be announced

in November. He said a network of carpeted roads had been

established in villages that was the biggest rural road

network project in Pakistan.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had introduced the

farm-to-market road project in 1985 and now the Punjab

government was spending Rs 90 billion on rural roads

projects due to which rural economy was progressing.

He said infrastructure had been improved in Punjab with

the investment of billions of rupees and mega projects

worth billions of rupees had been completed.

He said Khanewal-Lodhran Road would cost Rs23 billion

and the provincial government was providing funding for

this project, adding that two-way DG Khan-Muzafargarh Road

would be completed at a cost of Rs 13 billion.

The Punjab government was also establishing state-of-the-art

hepatitis filter clinic in every district across the province

to provide free medical treatment, he said and asserted

that work on billion rupees projects in education, health

and other social sectors was continuing.

The lawmakers said the chief minister had always provided

resources for development in South Punjab. They said for this

reason the people of South Punjab loved Shehbaz Sharif.

DCs and DPOs of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar participated

in the meeting via video-link.