South Punjab’s development top priority: CM

LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the PML-N government
had provided funds worth billions of rupees for progress
in South Punjab and all southern districts had been
included on priority in development progress.
He was talking to lawmakers from Bahawalpur while
Federal Ministers belonging to Bahawalpur Riaz Hussain
Pirzada, Balighur Rehman, Minister of State Arshad Khan
Legari, Provincial Ministers Tanveer Aslam Malik, Dr
Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, MNAs and secretaries of departments
concerned were also present.
The chief minister said that with the allocation of
billions of rupees funds, right of South Punjab’s people
had been ensured, adding that he gave special attention to
their interests and every possible effort was being made
for progress in South Punjab.
The Punjab government, he mentioned, was launching mega
project of the clean drinking water for South Punjab and all
its tehsils were included in this project of Rs 15 billion.
He added that top standard educational institutes like Daanish
Schools had also been established in South Punjab in which
children from poor families were getting top standard
education free of cost.
He said the safe city project had also been launched in
Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Division had been given all-out
resources for development and progress.
Shehbaz Sharif said after 400MW solar power plant in
Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, now a Turkish firm would install
300MW solar power project at the price of six cent per unit
that would be the lowest power tariff in the history
of Pakistan.
He said the PML-N government had installed several power
projects to eliminate load-shedding and by the end of this year load-shedding would be eliminated from Pakistan, adding that
billions of rupees of people had also been saved through
transparency, quality and speedy completion of projects.
He said survey for the clean drinking water was being
completed and contracts for the projects would be announced
in November. He said a network of carpeted roads had been
established in villages that was the biggest rural road
network project in Pakistan.
He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had introduced the
farm-to-market road project in 1985 and now the Punjab
government was spending Rs 90 billion on rural roads
projects due to which rural economy was progressing.
He said infrastructure had been improved in Punjab with
the investment of billions of rupees and mega projects
worth billions of rupees had been completed.
He said Khanewal-Lodhran Road would cost Rs23 billion
and the provincial government was providing funding for
this project, adding that two-way DG Khan-Muzafargarh Road
would be completed at a cost of Rs 13 billion.
The Punjab government was also establishing state-of-the-art
hepatitis filter clinic in every district across the province
to provide free medical treatment, he said and asserted
that work on billion rupees projects in education, health
and other social sectors was continuing.
The lawmakers said the chief minister had always provided
resources for development in South Punjab. They said for this
reason the people of South Punjab loved Shehbaz Sharif.
DCs and DPOs of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar participated
in the meeting via video-link.
South Punjab’s development top priority: CM
LAHORE, Sept 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad