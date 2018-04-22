South Asian Hopes event: Pak win silver, three bronze medals

MULTAN, Apr 22 (APP)::Pakistani Table Tennis team won one silver and three bronze medals in various team events of South

Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship held in

Maldives.

President Pakistan Table tennis federation Khawaja Hassan Wadood said that Pakistan Junior Boys team event won a bronze medal, in Cadet boys team event won bronze, in Hopes Boys single event won

a silver medal and in Junior Boys double won a bronze medal.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven table tennis players including Ubaid Shah, Faizan Zahoor, Saad Nadeem, Shah Khan, Umam- Khawaja, Sohaib and Umar along with three officials manager Shahid

Balouch, coach Khalid Mahmood and PTTF president Khawaja Hassan

Wadood were representing the country in the Hopes event.