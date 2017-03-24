South African CNDF met CNS

ISLAMABAD March 24 (APP): Chief National Defence Force

(CNDF) of South Africa General Solly Zacharia Shoke, Friday

visited Naval Headquarters and met Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS),

Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received

by Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, a Pakistan Navy (PN) press release said.

A smartly turned out contingent of PN clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour.

Admiral Zakaullah introduced the visiting dignitary to the Principal

Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, General Solly Zacharia Shoke called on Admiral Zakaullah in his

office, where he held detailed discussions on professional

matters and bilateral defence collaboration in diverse fields.

General Shoke lauded commitment and performance of PN in fight against terrorism and piracy as well as concerted efforts in maintaining collaborative security in Indian Ocean and beyond.