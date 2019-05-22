LAHORE, May 22 (APP):South Africa women beat Pakistan women by four wickets in the fourth T20I to level the five-match series at two-all at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa on Wednesday.

Chasing a 173-run target, South Africa women achieved victory in the last over with four wickets remaining, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Lizelle Lee hit 11 fours in her 31-ball 60 runs knock. Lee added 74 runs for the first wicket with Tazmin Brits (18). Nadine de Klerk was the other notable run-scorer with 22.

Fatima Sana was the pick of the Pakistan women bowlers with figures of three for 27 in three overs.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan women scored 172 for five in 20 overs. Nida Dar top-scored with 75 that came off 37 balls and included eight fours and three sixes.

Her fifty came off 20 balls which is fastest in Pakistan women’s cricket and second fastest in women’s international cricket after New Zealand’s Sophie Devine scored a fifty in 18 balls against India in 2005 in Bangalore.

Nida also added 106 runs for the third wicket with Bismah Maroof, who scored run-a-ball 37 with six fours.

Aliya Riaz contributed with a quick-fire 35 not out off 17 balls with four fours and a six.

For South Africa women, Shabnim Ismail finished with figures of two for 22 in four overs.

Lee was later declared, player of the match.

The fifth and the final match of the series will be played tomorrow at the same venue.