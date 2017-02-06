Some political jokers are misleading people: Khawaja Saad Rafiqe

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said some political and non-political what he called “jokers were

misleading the people by telling lies about thier opponents”.

“Those so-called politicians are living in fool’s paradise who wanted to harm present government through illegal and un-natural way”, the Railways Minister said while addressing PML-N convention in Haripur.

He said Supreme Court cleared the PML-N in case of alleged rigging in election 2013 and now in Panama Papers case, Imran Khan, who was fighting case without having any solid evidence would also face humiliating defeat.

Saad Rafique said the people of the country had completely rejected the politics of sit-ins and they believe only on the power of vote.

Regarding Imran Khan’s property in Bani Gala, he questioned PTI Chief

that how a 350 kanal home in Islamabad can be purchased by selling only a single flat in London.

“Imran Khan’s politics is alive only due to the PML-N government as we allowed PTI to constitute government in KPK despite the fact thatthe party had not enough seats to make the government”, Khawaja Saad said adding when during sit-ins, the PTI members National Assembly presented resignation to Speaker National Assembly, but it was PML-N who helped PTI to remain in the Assembly by not accepting their resignations.

Khawaja Saad Rafique suggested the PTI to work for people of KPK instead of levelling baseless allegation against its opponents.

He said change would come only through vote and people would

chose Nawaz Sharif on the basis of his performance in 2018 general election as well.

He said the country was on the path of development due to untiring efforts of the government and Pakistan of today (2017) is much better than the Pakistan of 2013.

He said when Nawaz Sharif took over the charge of Prime Minister, national kitty was empty, energy crisis, terrorism was on the rise, Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan situation was worst while economically Pakistan was on the verge of being default internationally.

But the Prime Minister took this situation as challenge and without making noise, our Prime Minister kept on working for the development of the country and now due to his efforts, the country has regained its lost glory both politically and economically.

“Railway track is being up-graded, road infrastucture is improving, development projects are being initiated throughout the country, law and order situation is being further improved, energy crisis has reduced significantly and the country is making development rapidly”, added the Railways minister.

But unfortunately, he said, some political jokers could not digest the successes of the government and development of the country and came out to sabotage the government’s efforts. Special Assitant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Dr Asif Kirmani on the occasion said the people of Haripur burried the coffin of PTI in Haripur bye-elections on August 16 when the PML-N candidate defeated PTI.

He said due to untiring efforts of the government, the country was making rapid developments and progress.

He said the issue of terrorism and loadshedding had reduced significantly and this issue would be resolved for ever very soon.

Pakistan, he said is now economically and socially more stable as compared to the past years.

He said the government is establishing a wide network of motorways and highways through out the country which would help reducing the time period and cost of transportation besides benefitting the people of the country.

Recently, he said an international survey has termed Nawaz Sharif as

the most popular political leader in the country.

He said Imran Khan has no vision, no ability and no programme than how can he say that he would compete Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“When Imran Khan had no other option he started alleging Panama papers which is totally baseless as PM’s name was not included in the Papers, rather Imran’ own company is in the list of Panama papers”, he added.

He said Imran Khan is giving weapons to youth while Nawaz Sharif is handing over laptops to them.

He said the people whose loans worth billions of rupees were written off and they also avoided taxes would be dealt with iron handed and they would be brought to justice very soon.

He also criticized Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq for being follower of Imran Khan who also approached the Supreme Court without having solid evidences.

He warned PTI Chief that if he wanted to make his politics alive then he would have to help Nawaz Sharif by taking part in development process of the country.

Senator Pervez Rasheed said Shahbaz Sharif was a hardworking

Chief Minister who was working day and night for the development of

the province while the KP Chief Minister was doing nothing for the province.

He said people vote the personality about whome they consider as their saviour therefore they trust Nawaz Sharif agai nand again who always fulfil his pledges for the betterment of the people.

He said the PTI Chief claimed that within 90 days he would correct the system of hospitals, police, education but he failed which shows that he is a liar.

PML-N leader Pir Sabir Shah said Hazara region was going to become the most beneficiary region under China Pakistan Economic Corridore (CPEC) project.