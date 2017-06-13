Some political forces hatching conspiracies to impede development work of Nawaz Sharif: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that some political forces were hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to impede his process of development and China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Talking to a news channel, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

after coming into power had taken the steps to strengthen the

institutions.

The country was facing the challenges of terrorism, energy

and other issues, he said adding that the Prime Minister took the initiatives and these had helped resolve these problems.

He said that international organizations and European

countries had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan and development

in the country.

Mr.Tanveer said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), always

respected the judiciary and worked for the supremacy of the

judicial institutions.

Rana Tanveer Hussain to a question he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz would win the next elections on the basis of its performance.