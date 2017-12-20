Some forces want to destabilize Pakistan, halting development works: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said some forces wanted to destabilize Pakistan and halting development works including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects.

Despite many other challenges and the situation on external borders, Pakistan had played a vital role in the war against terrorism and achieved many success in this regard.

During the last four years, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government, under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, had overcome the problem of loadshedding, eliminate the menace of terrorism and brought peace and stability in the country.

Nawaz Sharif was still a popular leader in the country, he said, adding the former prime minister had expressed reservations over the verdict of the court regarding disqualification on having “Iqama”.

To a question, he said Pakistan was facing many challenges and there was need to work together for steering the country out of these challenges.

Some elements including politicians did not feel comfort due to the development works including CPEC launched by the efforts of PML-N government. He urged these elements to avoid spreading rumors and unrest.

Ahsan Iqbal said collective efforts were needed to take Pakistan forward.

Replying to a question about the role of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI), he said the supporters of PTI had played negative role during Faizabad sit-in and protest demonstration.

The motive behind the Faizabad sit-in was very dangerous, he said. He said many members in the provincial assembly of KPK were not happy with the policies of PTI chief Imran Khan.

To another question regarding Army chief briefing, he said Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) believed

in democracy and that expression would further strengthen civil and military relationship.

He said anti-Pakistan forces wanted to see disruption and gap between the civil and military relationship.

There was a need to work together with wisdom to further strengthen national institutions and democratic system in the country, he added.