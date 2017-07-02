Some elements trying to create anarchy to fail CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP): Minister for Planning Development and

Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that some elements were trying

to create political instability and anarchy with the designs to fail

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

In a statement issued here, he said that these elements were

also trying to alive the spirit of Justice Munir in the incumbent

judiciary.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were political realities and any conspiracy

against them would never succeed.

The minister said that the masses did not vote for Pakistan

Tehrik-e-Insaf and now he wanted the Supreme Court to do that

for him.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Joint Investigation Team had become

controversial in the eyes of masses. He expressed the hope that the PML-N would achieve a landmark victory in 2018 general elections.

He said that everyone knew the reality of the accountability

game against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif prior to that of Asif Zardari

and Musharraf.

He said that it would have been understandable if the Supreme

Court had given a verdict about Pervez Musharraf before the

accountability of civil leaders.

The minister said that anybody could feel the difference

between the Pakistan of 2013 and that of 2017, adding that no one

would be allowed to play with the fate of Pakistan.

He said that his party would fight every conspiracy. He said

some elements in establishment used Imran Khan to weaken the civilian

system and leadership adding that this was his only role.