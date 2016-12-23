Some elements making CPEC controversial: Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said

that unfortunately some elements wanted to make China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project controversial.

Addressing a reception, hosted by Railways Minister Khwaja Saad

Rafique and Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique in honour of the newly elected provincial ministers, mayors and deputy mayors here on Friday, he said: “It is a duty of politicians to play their role in the assemblies. If they are not playing their true role, they are not fulfilling their responsibilities towards their country and their voters.”

Ayaz Sadiq said that we should let the system work smoothly, adding that 2018 general elections would not be easy for any political party.

Khwaja Saad Rafique, speaking on the occasion, said that Pakistan

Muslim League N has always practised the politics of logic, progress

and development. “There is complete democracy in our party and the

PML N leaders listen to their workers with full attention,” he

added.

The minister said that the PML N had never indulged in the politics of

confrontation. He said that political parties were going through

evolutionary process, adding that the PML N leadership never tells

lies to the public.

Saad Rafique said, “We never use indecent language in assemblies

and our leader is a humble person.” He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) should learn from its failures, adding that people had rejected the politics of indecent language.

The minister welcomed Asif Ali Zardari and hoped that he would

train Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to be humble in dealing with people

as well as other parties.

He said that all parties should work for the betterment of the country

as people would give votes only on the basis of their performance.

“With the grace of Allah Almighty, political stability would prevail in

the country,” he said adding that all institutions in the country were working within their constitutional limits.

Saad Rafique said that newly elected mayors, deputy mayors, district

chairmen and vice chairmen were ambassadors of the PML N and hoped that they would perform

in the best way for betterment of the people.

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said that the PML N was

making sincere efforts to come up to the expectations of people.

“With the grace of Allah Almighty, the coming generations would enjoy

the fruits of the hard work and the determination with which the government was working for

bringing development and prosperity in the country,” he added.

Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood said that it was pride of the PML N

that the economy of the country was improving and the credit goes to wise policies of the PML N leadership.

“In 2018, we would go to the people on the basis of our performance,”

he added.

Lahore Mayor Col ® Mubashir Javed, who had been elected unopposed,

speaking on the occasion said that the PML N leadership was working to make the country prosperous as per the vision of Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Provincial Minister Khwaja Imran Nazir, Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri

and others also spoke on the occasion.