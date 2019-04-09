SIALKOT, April 9 (APP)::Somalia is making adequate efforts on developing, promoting and strengthening trade relations with Pakistan.

This was stated by Commercial Attache Khadar Dheen Guiled while talking to President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.

The commercial attache further said there were wide opportunities of establishing joint ventures between Somalia and Pakistan businesses.

He said the business community engaged with leather industry should take initiatives and visit Somalia to ascertain the market for economic benefits.

The Somalian commercial attache stressed upon the businessmen to explore Somalian market for assessing demand of Pakistani products, adding their visit of Somalia would help developing B2B contacts and better understanding between business communities of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Khawaja Masood Akhtar said the chamber would arrange a study tour of Somalia for assessing the possibilities of establishing joint ventures for promoting trade activities.