MULTAN, Aug 05 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food
Security & Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan vowed on Saturday
to solve people’s problems on priority basis.
While talking to a delegation, which called on him here,
he pledged to take all steps for development of his constituency
NA-151. He said enemies of the country couldn’t digest their
progress, hence conspiracies against the government.
He said that accountability should be held across-the-board.
He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government has brought sovereignty
for the country and it has been recognized as one of
the powerful nations in the world.
He said Pakistan would soon achieve the target of becoming the Asian
tiger.
Solving people’s problems top priority: minister
MULTAN, Aug 05 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food