Solving people’s problems top priority: minister

MULTAN, Aug 05 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food

Security & Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan vowed on Saturday

to solve people’s problems on priority basis.

While talking to a delegation, which called on him here,

he pledged to take all steps for development of his constituency

NA-151. He said enemies of the country couldn’t digest their

progress, hence conspiracies against the government.

He said that accountability should be held across-the-board.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government has brought sovereignty

for the country and it has been recognized as one of

the powerful nations in the world.

He said Pakistan would soon achieve the target of becoming the Asian

tiger.