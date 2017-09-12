ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sept 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Tuesday said that the issue of Afghanistan could only be resolved
through dialogue and not war.
Addressing a gathering of Pakistani academia and intelligentsia here, the President reiterated that Pakistan would continue assisting their Afghan brethren for stability in their country.
Among those who attended the event included Ambassador of
Pakistan in Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan, Coordinator of COMSTECH,
Assistant Secretary General OIC Naeem Khan, Director General
Science and Technology Irfan Shaukat and a huge number of Pakistani
academicians and expatriates.
The President, who arrived here on four-day official visit
on Saturday, told the gathering that the era of brain-drain from
Pakistan was over and now the Pakistani experts and academicians
would serve in their own homeland.
He said being academicians, the Pakistani expatriates were
playing their role with dedication in Kazakhstan, thus bringing
good name to their country.
He said owing to the prudent and business friendly policies
of the government, the national economy grew satisfactorily during
recent years.
The President said the investment condition in the country
would further improve after China Pakistan Economic Corridor
becomes operational.
He said consequent to the power projects being executed under
CPEC, Pakistan would get rid of load-shedding by first quarter of
2018.
He hoped that Pakistan’s future was bright and after CPEC’s
completion, Pakistan would become the most important state in the
region.
He said the agriculture sector of the country had performed
well and urged the experts to focus on agricultural research.
He told the gathering that revival of air links with Central
Asian States was also being worked out.
Solution to Afghanistan issue lies only in dialogue, not war: President
ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sept 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain