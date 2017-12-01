Solution of all problems lies in unity: Talal Chaudhary

FAISALABAD, Dec 1 (APP):State Minister for Interior
Talal Badar Chaudhary on Friday underlined the importance
of Islamic teachings and said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad
(PBUH) is the symbol of unity among the Muslim Ummah.
He was addressing a function in connection with Eid
Miladun Nabi (PBUH) here in Bachiana.
The state minister said that solution of all problems
lies in unity which is also pre-requisite for glory
of Islam, adding that future of Pakistan is directly
linked with unity.
He hoped that religious scholars would understand the
situation and use the most sacred platform of mosque
to create unity.
He said that the country was passing through a crucial
stage because anti-state elements were hatching conspiracy
against the government for their nefarious designs. However,
the people were well aware of such elements and they would
foil motives of these elements by supporting the PML-N once
again in the general election 2018 on the basis of its
people-friendly and development-based policies, he added.
He said when the PML-N came to power, the country was
facing the toughest situation. Extra-ordinary loadshedding
had plunged the country into darkness whereas terrorists
activities had chocked the entire development process.
However, the PML-N government had not only overcome all
these crises within the shortest time but also put the country
on road to progress and prosperity, he added.
The state minister condemned Peshawar University attack
and said “Our security forces bravely fought against terrorists
and killed them on-the-spot”. He also expressed sympathy with
the families of the victims and prayed for martyrs and
early recovery of the injured.
He also mentioned the problems of NA-76 and said that a
large number of development schemes had been initiated to
facilitate the masses.
Chairman Municipal Committee Jaranwala Rai Mustafa
Babar, Sheikh Habibur Rehman Vice Chairman Municipal
Committee and Malik Shahid Awan were also present.
