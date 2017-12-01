Solution of all problems lies in unity: Talal Chaudhary

FAISALABAD, Dec 1 (APP):State Minister for Interior

Talal Badar Chaudhary on Friday underlined the importance

of Islamic teachings and said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad

(PBUH) is the symbol of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He was addressing a function in connection with Eid

Miladun Nabi (PBUH) here in Bachiana.

The state minister said that solution of all problems

lies in unity which is also pre-requisite for glory

of Islam, adding that future of Pakistan is directly

linked with unity.

He hoped that religious scholars would understand the

situation and use the most sacred platform of mosque

to create unity.

He said that the country was passing through a crucial

stage because anti-state elements were hatching conspiracy

against the government for their nefarious designs. However,

the people were well aware of such elements and they would

foil motives of these elements by supporting the PML-N once

again in the general election 2018 on the basis of its

people-friendly and development-based policies, he added.

He said when the PML-N came to power, the country was

facing the toughest situation. Extra-ordinary loadshedding

had plunged the country into darkness whereas terrorists

activities had chocked the entire development process.

However, the PML-N government had not only overcome all

these crises within the shortest time but also put the country

on road to progress and prosperity, he added.

The state minister condemned Peshawar University attack

and said “Our security forces bravely fought against terrorists

and killed them on-the-spot”. He also expressed sympathy with

the families of the victims and prayed for martyrs and

early recovery of the injured.

He also mentioned the problems of NA-76 and said that a

large number of development schemes had been initiated to

facilitate the masses.

Chairman Municipal Committee Jaranwala Rai Mustafa

Babar, Sheikh Habibur Rehman Vice Chairman Municipal

Committee and Malik Shahid Awan were also present.