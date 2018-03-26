Solo painting exhibition by Mansur Rahi in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):A two-week Solo Painting Exhibition by legend artist Mansur Rahi is in full swing here at National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said Mansur Rahi is not only a legendary artist but a great teacher as well. He knows how to educate and groom the young artists that has created the Generation Rahi, several hundred disciples of him in different cities of Pakistan and abroad as well. It proves his belief in sharing of the learning and his love for the art.

Mansur Rahi said that an artist’s journey is a laborious work that keeps on getting mature with the passage of time like a child that grows up to a young man and then an old man of wisdom. He said, “I start with all passion and emotional strength but the scientific analysis of the content and situation converts into a synthesis that make my work look more mature and meaningful”.

Mansur Rahi art a gradual growth of a school of thought that is less known and practiced in Pakistan but Mansur Rahi has given an identity to this school of thought in the country and made Pakistan known worldwide for the cubism.

In Rahi’s work the subject is easily perceived, therefore the intellectual process begins after its recognition, unless his intention is based on a purely visual aesthetic in which case the cerebral is rejected in favor of the physical.

Additionally, Cubism discards traditional perspective in an effort to avoid any imitation of nature and yet Rahi’s Grey Genesis Series is a testament to the pivotal role it commands within this particular body of work. Modeling was done away with for the same reason; still we come across it in Rahi’s drawings.

Cubism portrays the presence of light in a distinctive manner as it seems to be radiating from within the planes. In contrast, the Wild Horse Series shows how Rahi uses the visual imagery of Rayonism to stress the presence of light and thus departs from the cubist convention of creating subdued light.